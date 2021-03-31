x
A turnkey commercial opportunity in a great location

Shohola. The property also offers the opportunity for rental income with two residential apartments.

Milford /
| 31 Mar 2021 | 12:13
Situated right on Route 6, this commercial/residential property is a popular bar and grill now celebrating 100 years of successful business. It is being offered with a liquor license, equipment and all fixtures.

You will have a large dining area, a billiards room, a huge spectacular bar with lots of seating, and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

The 3.62-acre property has a fenced-in patio for outdoor dining and plenty of off-street parking.

It also offers the opportunity for rental income with two units. This 8,200-square-foot house includes a two-bedroom and a one-bedroom apartment. You will also find a whole-house water filter and a storage area.

Among the many recent upgrades to this property are a new roof, windows, and siding.

This is an opportunity to own a fully equipped restaurant/tavern in a great location and an established history of success.

Essential information:
Price: $699,900
Total square feet: 8,200
Total acres: 3.62
Total taxes: $7087.45
Year built: 1921
Listing agent: Beth Germann, Century 21st Geba Realty, Milford
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net
Web: c21gebarealty.com