Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage Historical Society has been chosen to be the beneficiary of the ACME Give Back Where It Counts reusable bag fundraising program for the month of February. Every Give Back Where It Counts reusable shopping bag that is purchased for $3 at the ACME market located at 455 Rt. 23 N in Wantage during February will generate a $1.00 donation to the society