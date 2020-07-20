Adventure is just outside your door in this fun-filled community

Here’s the expanded ranch with all the amenities you’ve been looking for, at a price you can afford. Get ready to check off all the must-haves on your list at 204 Annisquam Road in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon.

This lovely home is set in a close-knit lake community with recreation just steps away. Your lake dues affords you access to the clubhouse, lake, playground, and tennis courts. Adventure is just outside your front door in this fun-filled community.

This beautiful home includes an enormous eat-in kitchen with room to spare. An open layout allows you to stay close to the action while you entertain and easily prepare meals without missing a beat of your family’s rhythm.

The large living room features cathedral ceilings and a wood-burning stove so that you can stay toasty warm, no matter the season.

The master bedroom has double closets. Two other bedrooms being used as an in-law suite can easily be converted back.

A huge, level, fenced-in yard with above-ground pool and large deck plus partially covered deck makes the outdoors a paradise. You have just over a quarter of an acre of land, but in this setting, it feels like so much more. Soak up some sun out back or head to the lake with its playground just a short walk away. A tennis court, basketball court and more are in the offerings here. Come and enjoy all this lake community has to offer.

Call Kristi Anderson for an appointment by calling 973-814-7344 for an appointment, and get ready to meet your new home.