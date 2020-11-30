Affordable home offers maintenance-free lifestyle

Welcome home to a maintenance-free lifestyle at a price you can afford.

Franklin Meadows is a peaceful community with all the amenities you’ve been searching for, conveniently located right near Route 23. This property is the perfect place to call home if you are a first-time buyer or an investor.

This three-bedroom end unit includes a fireplace, sliders leading out to a deck, and a level, tree-lined backyard. Take in the views while you lounge out back or enjoy grilling with your friends.

An eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets offers more than enough room to whip up a hearty meal for your loved ones. You’ll have all of the room you need for work or play downstairs in a partially finished basement that include a rec room and additional storage space.

With one-and-a-half baths, this end unit easily meets the needs of your bustling family. The master bedroom includes its own walk-in closet. A new gas furnace was installed in October.

If you are looking for a home without headaches, this one has everything you need. The community allows you to make the most of your life, with access to tennis courts, a community pool, and clubhouse. Enjoy home ownership without the pitfalls of maintenance and snow removal.

If you are ready to make a change, call Christine Keller at 973-879-7512.