After reduction, Wantage colonial ready for new owner

Just pack your bags and move right in to a spacious colonial set in bucolic Wantage.

After a recent price reduction, 153 Libertyville Road is priced to sell and it has all the amenities you have been looking for at a price you can afford. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is set on a level property with well over an acre of land so you and your family can stretch out and relax. Discriminating buyers will note the paver stone driveway, shed, French doors leading from the family room to the Timbertech deck and so much more including generator hookup.

If you are searching for a move-in ready home, this is an excellent choice. Much has been done to this exceptional Colonial, so all you have to do is unpack your things and make yourself at home.

The eat-in kitchen features Silestone kitchen counters with compactor, dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven and cooktop. All appliances are included and newer. Four spacious bedrooms with six panel doors, and large closets including a master bedroom complete with walk-in closet ensures your family has room to spare. The family room has a fireplace to keep you toasty warm on a cold winter's night.

With Central air and wall units you can ensure your family is always comfortable. An oversized two-car garage affords you extra storage plus a basement gives you even more. This home is very well maintained so all you have to do is bring your own personal touches and make it your own.

If you're ready to make a change, contact Teri DeGroat for an appointment by calling 973-827-8899.