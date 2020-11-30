Alpha rises amidst the pandemic

How long will Governor Murphy allow gyms to stay open? No one knows. But for now, Alpha Fitness’s husband-and-wife owners, Anthony and Janessa Freda, are keeping the iron pumping, the treadmills running, and their plethora of machines sanitized and rarin’ to go.

The gym reopened under strict pandemic protocols, and its clients are thrilled to be back.

“The most difficult aspect of the quarantine was the uncertainty and lack of help by the state for small businesses,” Anthony Freda said. “We initially closed with the intention of opening again after two weeks, instead the closure was stretched to six months. Forcing small businesses to close without help or direction is completely wrong. However, during those months we stayed as positive as possible, focusing on those things we could control.”

They created “Alpha Outside,” for fitness classes outdoors, which is safer with regard to transmission. Inside, the lower level of the gym is completely renovated and updated.

“Since reopening everything has been fantastic,” Freda said. “Every single person entering the gym has worked with us to follow all of the necessary rules to keep us open”

Each person is temperature-checked and must sign a Covid waiver. Sanitizer stations have been set up throughout the facility, and masks are required at all times. All machines are cleaned before and after use, and proper social distancing is maintained.

“We have a company that completely sanitizes and disinfects the gym each evening,” Freda said. “Also, we have maintained a one-hour closure each day for a second sanitization of the gym.”

With the reopening came an interesting caveat. Freda was contacted by (once competitor) Retro Fitness, located across town.

“They explained their intention to close and wanted to send all of their members to Alpha to ensure that they all continued to get the best gym experience possible,” Freda said. “Even though I never wish for another business to close, it was a small victory for our family being a privately owned gym outlasting the chain gym. It shows us the strength of Alpha and all of our loyal members.”

Freda gives high accolades to his staff members.

“We have all worked together during these challenging times to make Alpha as safe as possible for everyone,” he said. “Exercise is a very essential aspect of life. Exercising helps us not only physically but mentally, which is especially helpful during these times.”

Alpha Fitness is located on Clinton Street in Newton. For more information visit alphafitnessnj.com.

On Nov. 30, Gov. Murphy on Nov. 30 announced that all youth and adult indoor sports are on pause effective 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 through Jan. 2. This does not apply to collegiate and professional sports.

On Sept. 1, New Jersey permitted gyms to reopen at 25% indoor capacity, with safety protocols in place.