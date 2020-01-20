An updated bilevel awaits new owner

An updated bilevel set in the beautiful Pleasant Valley Lake community with everything you need to keep your New Year on the right track.

An open floor plan with over an acre of well maintained, level property with a large fenced in yard and a spacious private deck located off the kitchen/dining area makes this home a wonderful choice.

If you are a family that loves to entertain, this is the spot for you. Welcome home from the moment you step through the bright airy entry and take in the main level with its gleaming hardwood floors and well planned layout. This three bedroom home boasts a newer kitchen (2015) complete with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances plus cabinets galore.

Discriminating buyers will note the hardwood flooring runing throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen plus a main bath updated 2019. If that's not enough, a spacious family room on ground level (currently used as fourth bedroom) plus an office/playroom ensures that you have all the space you need to meet your needs.

Enjoy this home for easy living with its extensive level fenced-in yard for year-round fun; sliding glass door to two-tier private deck off dining area for additional relaxation. The furnace was replaced in 2014; four-zone heating and so much more makes this home a wonderful choice.With a quiet location on a dead-end street what's not to love?

Your lake dues affords you privileges at Pleasant Valley Lake Beach and its amenities including club house. If you're ready to make a change, contact Barbara Tesa at 973-814-7344 and come home!