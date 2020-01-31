Anderson leads the fourth-quarter for Green Team

Geoff Green, president of Green Team Realty, announced that Kristi Anderson achieved her first Quarterly Sales Leader award with Green Team New Jersey Realty for the 4th Quarter of 2019.

“Kristi has been an outstanding Realtor and citizen in Sussex County for many years, and we are just thrilled to see her rising to the top of the production ranks. This will be the first of many for Kristi,” Green said.

When Anderson joined Green Team New Jersey Realty she brought with her over 18 years of experience. The Broker-Realtor® is an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and has Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource Certification.

In addition, as a Vernon resident of 15 years she has a thorough knowledge of the area and local market. This busy mom of four still finds time to volunteer with the Vernon Township School District's SCA. And she is also a dedicated and hardworking volunteer board member of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

But perhaps most importantly, she brings a desire to help people make their real estate dreams come true.

“I am so happy to be part of a team with the passion, energy and commitment to client service that I have. I do whatever it takes to get the home sold," Anderson said. "Thank you to all of my clients. You are the reason I love my job.”