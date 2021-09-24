Bi-level home just listed

This grand bi-level is the country escape you have been searching for with everything you need to make it a beautiful life.

If land is what you’re after, this home is beautiful set on just under a half-acre of proeprty but with the trees at your back and a spacious side yard it feels like so much more. A beautiful front yard spells curb appeal.

Step inside and be swept away by the large living room with cathedral ceilings and pellet stove. The flow of this gracious home leaves nothing wanting with a roomy kitchen and a dining room set neatly beside the living room with sliders leading to the deck. The kitchen features an island and granite countertops and skylight for the win.

An updated main bath plus master bedroom with its own private master bath and two more bedrooms ensure that your family will be comfortably situated in this roomy home. There’s a large laundry room plus spacious family room with fireplace and wood stove. A half bath makes it easy to entertain in this space plus step outside to your very own private backyard oasis with a covered patio leading to another patio complete with firepit.

This is a home that loves to show off. Take in this idyllic setting on a corner lot plus a two car garage, new roof, newer windows plus generator hookup.

Everything you need is right here in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home.