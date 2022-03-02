Brand-new two-bedroom offers lake access and more

This two-bedroom, one-bath home is newly constructed with the finishing touches currently being put in place. With access to a lake, clubhouse and pool, it would make a perfect vacation home or a year-round residence.

You will have a lovely, long front yard with space in which to set up a picnic table, enjoy a fire pit and have plenty of parking. The property offers spacious views and sunsets. In addition, it is tucked into the end of Beaver Run, giving you a very quiet and serene space.

Relax with a book on the 265-foot deck. Besides two bedrooms, you’ll have a modern kitchen, living room, washer/dryer hook-up and a full basement.

The location is convenient to all the attractions the Delaware Water Gap has to offer, including hiking, boating, hunting, fishing, and shopping.