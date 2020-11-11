Cape Cod with three bedrooms is surrounded by nature

Peacefully located on a half-acre in a country setting, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home welcomes you with a covered front porch, where you can sit and enjoy the surroundings.

You will discover hardwood floors in the dining and living room where a propane fireplace will warm you on a chilly evening. The modern windowed kitchen has an island.

The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with his-and-hers closets and a private bath. An additional convenience is the main floor laundry room.

There is a deck off the dining area that overlooks the beautiful property. Upstairs features two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large bonus room.

There is also a huge unfinished basement with full-sized windows that is great for storage and can be finished to suit your needs and give you more living space.