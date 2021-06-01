Captivating colonial comes with several unique features

Walk into the two-story foyer of this attractively landscaped three-bedroom, three-bath home and discover custom features you’re not likely to see elsewhere.

An oversized living room with grand windows and a fireplace contains a built-in secret wall safe. You will also find a den, Florida room, and powder room, not to mention the most unique feature on the main level: an indoor lap pool heated by solar panels. Also on this level is a large windowed kitchen. Open the French doors to a spacious formal dining room.

The second floor features a master bedroom with bath and a cedar walk-in closet, with a surprise inside the closet: a door that leads to a secret bonus room. The master bedroom also features French doors leading to your very own second-floor balcony. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a convenient second-story laundry room.

This home sits on a private 2.23-acre corner lot with an option to purchase an additional 2.37 acres, bringing your total lot size to 4.6 acres. The property is close to historic Milford Borough for shopping and dining and only a few miles to the interstate and the bus and train stations.