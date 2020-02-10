Character and charm awaits in Hamburg

Character and charm coupled with modern style and function make this restored Victorian a one of a kind treasure.

This renovated home offers updated kitchen, bathrooms, roof, siding, driveway and front porch. With four bedrooms, two full baths and an acre of land, you can rest in the comfort of knowing you have all of the space you need. The pride of ownership is evident throughout the home from the beautiful wood floors to the understated elegance of every room. Everything has been done here with you in mind so you can enjoy life in this beautiful home. The large rooms, picturesque setting and ideal home office location on Rt 23 add to the possibilities of this property.

The only thing limiting you here is your own imagination. A large level lot with expansive backyard, L-shaped lot in back yard, mature shrubs and trees, hot tub, open and bright layout with beautiful features, trim molding, fireplace in living room, rocking chair front porch, rear deck and paver patio walkway. Everything is here for you to fall in love with coming home.

From the custom bar room, built in butlers pantry, formal dining room and full stand up attic with stairs. Other bonus features include the new replacement windows, two rear entrances, municipal water and sewer combined with fantastic curb appeal.

If you are ready to start a new life in a new home, contact Elizabeth "Lisa" Sweeny and make an appointment to see this one in person by calling 973-827-8899.

