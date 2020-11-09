Charming Highland Lakes ranch is move-in ready

There is still time to come home for the holidays in the stunning Highland Lakes section of Vernon. This beautifully updated ranch with lake views will serve as your sanctuary during unprecedented times.

The property runs from street to street, so you have room to roam with no neighbors looking into your back windows.

The master chef in your household will be impressed with the pristine, updated kitchen with cabinets galore, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The dining room features sliders leading to a covered deck and a level fenced-in yard with extra parking.

The master bedroom is spacious with its own half-bath and room for a king-sized bed. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. An updated main bath allows this home to really shine.

The full basement includes an office. The one-car garage with updated garage door, plus a septic system installed in 2015, make this home a win.

If you’re in the market for a move-in ready home at a price you can afford, here is everything you have been waiting for. Just pack your bags and enjoy all that Highland Lakes has to offer.

Recreation is just steps away in this tight-knit community. Your dues includes lake privileges, access to the clubhouse, and other amenities including the playground and tennis courts.

For more information call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344.