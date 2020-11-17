Chelsey’s Closet holds grand opening, donates to Father John’s Animal House

Chelsey’s Closet has expanded its business from an online women’s clothing shopping site to bricks-and-mortar shop. You can stop in at 396 Route 23 in Franklin, where the shop recently held its grand opening.

“Chelsey’s Closet was established in 2006 as a way to empty our daughter’s overflowing closet,” said David Epright. “Since then we have moved on to selling department store brands and designer clothing. We believe that everyone deserves to look and feel fabulous at affordable prices. We are a family-run business.”

Rhianna Jameson, communications manager at Father John’s Animal House, a shelter for homeless animals in Lafayette, attended the grand opening to receive a donation of 5 percent of the shop’s sales during its grand opening week. “We have been big supporters of Father John’s since December 2018,” David said.

Denise Epright, Chelsey’s mom, owns the Franklin store as well as Back on The Rack Consignments in Wantage, also located on Route 23. Denise started to sell Chelsey’s toys and clothes on Ebay and grew the business into a large online retailer. The bricks-and-mortar location sells all the brand-new name brand items that she sells online. On average, items are 50 to 75 percent off retail, and range from very high-end designer to boutique and store brands. The store sells women’s clothes sizes 00-4X and women’s shoes sizes 5-12.

Chelsey is now 18 years old. Chelsey’s Closet was started when she was four years old.

In addition to the Epright family, attendees at the ribbon cutting included Stephan Zydon and Stephen Skellenger, Franklin Borough councilmen; Franklin Mayor John Sowden; Melissa Lamlamay and Tracey Birchenough, Chelsey’s Closet team members; and Patti Smith Carnes of the Franklin Economic Development Committee.