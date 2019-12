Thousands of visitors come to the Mountain Creek Ski Resort during the winter months to enjoy fun on the snow.

Much of the fun associated with a visit to the Resort can be attributed to the many friendly, hard working but often under appreciated members of the Mountain Creek staff.

On Christmas Day it has become a tradition for Buffy and John Whiting to show their appreciation to their friends who work at the Resort by presenting the lift attendants, snow makers, groomers, maintenance and administrative staff with home made cookies as an expression of their gratitude for the work they do to make skiing and riding at Mountain Creek so enjoyable.

Visitors to the Mountain Creek Ski Resort frequently comment that the members of the Resort’s staff are so friendly, helpful and routinely willing to go out of their way to make sure that visitors have a fun and enjoyable experience during their time on the slopes or while enjoying a snack at one of the Resort’s food and beverage outlets.

Based on their frequent visits to the slopes the Whitings have gotten to know the workers at the resort, many of whom are fellow residents of Vernon Township and others who have come from as far away as Chile, Brazil, Peru and other places a distance from the Resort and regard them as their friends.

This motivated the Whitings to use the Christmas Holiday Season as an opportunity to cook up a mixture of delicious home made cookies including chocolate chips, peanut butter, oatmeal and raisin, pecan crescents and cut out chocolate coated cookies, and pack them up in a Christmas bag and present them to their friends at the Resort on Christmas Day.