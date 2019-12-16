Elegant Colonial awaits in Vernon

Be prepared to be swept away when you take in the allure of this stunningly beautiful home.

Set on more than an acre of land on a perfectly level lot, here is a home that just speaks to you with all of the bells and whistles you have been searching for from the gleaming hardwood floors run to the custom crown molding. A dramatic entrance foyer makes a great first impression and other details including cathedral and tray ceilings ensure your attention never waivers from this graceful home.

Formal dining and living rooms are the perfect place to entertain friends. Relax and unwind in front of the fireplace. A sunlit kitchen-breakfast nook is the perfect spot to enjoy a casual bite. The kitchen itself leaves nothing wanting with ample cabinet space so you can easily whip up a meal for all of your friends and family.

This home has all of the space you need to move around with a spacious family room and easy flowing floor plan. There is no place better suited for holiday entertaining. Additional cabinetry makes storage a breeze. Discriminating buyers can't help but be impressed by the enormous Master Bedroom Suite featuring double door entry, and custom closet. A wonderful, enclosed three-season sun room is another great place to stretch out and unwind.

Other features include two zone heating and air conditioning, a newer paver patio and walkway, newer siding and 50-year roof.

Make your dream of the perfect home a reality.

Contact Pam Willard for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400 and see this one in person.

