Embrace country life in this lake community home

Come home to fabulous! This immaculately updated Highland Lakes bi-level is just waiting for the right person to call it home.

This stunning property is in a great location close to all the action in this close-knit lake community. With three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, and just under a quarter of an acre of land, this property will have embracing life in the country with an abundance of recreation well within your reach. Whether your interests are in hiking, swimming, skiing, wineries, spas or golf, everything you love is close at hand.

The house has had updates galore, including a new kitchen and bath, an oversized deck, central air, roof and well pump. The driveway, sliding doors, stairs, and walkway are also recently done.

The living room features a cathedral ceiling. The open flowing layout makes it easy to navigate from room to room. The beautiful yard includes a custom patio.

The stunner of a kitchen includes quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. Whip up a hearty meal for your family with ease.

This property will treat your family to a vacation year ‘round. With its lake, clubhouse, playground, and so much more within steps from your home, your family is in for a treat.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment to see this home in person.