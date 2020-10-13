Enjoy mountain views from this light-filled colonial-style home

This move-in ready brick colonial, located in the lovely section of Eagle’s Nest in Sparta, has instant curb appeal. Find breathtaking mountain views here, with a level driveway plus beautiful landscaping.

The stylish neutral décor of this four-bedroom home is sophisticated and elegant. Natural light from its many windows accents the living spaces. The family room has gleaming wood floors, new carpeting, and a fireplace. The conservatory, also with a fireplace, is a relaxing place to enjoy a good book.

The dine-in kitchen is a cook’s delight, with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen, go through French doors to the spacious deck and enjoy the mountain views.

The bathrooms are updated, including the master bath, which has a double vanity and jetted tub. The other bedrooms have plenty of room and closet space. A concrete basement is ready to finish and has sliders too. With the three-car garage, there’s no need to worry about storage.

Call Catherine Kut at Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors to see this home.