Escape to the country or live year-round with lake and pool access

Enjoy country living in this two-level salt box located in Lehman Township.

It is in a well-kept neighborhood in a gated community. With three bedrooms and two full baths, this home is situated on more than three-quarters of an acre in a cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees.

Walk in and discover a living room featuring a stone-faced wood burning fireplace, hardwood flooring, and a cathedral ceiling with skylights. There is an open floor plan, covering the kitchen, dining and living areas, with access to the back deck for relaxing or entertaining guests.

You will also have a laundry, a bedroom and a full bath on the first floor with a master bedroom suite and a third bedroom upstairs. There is a convenient outdoor storage shed.

The community amenities include access to a pool, lake, basketball court and playgrounds. The private roads provide low traffic and security.