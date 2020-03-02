Exclusive listing fresh on the market

If you are looking for that stunning home with something extra for your family, this gorgeous four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath colonial is a rare find.

This home hasn't been picked over and discarded again and again. It has been hidden away just waiting for the right buyer to come and discover the beauty that awaits at 9 Meadowbrook Way.

A perfectly level yard offers up lots of potential for you to really enjoy life on this property. This stunning home has been listed at $399,900, just right for your family.

Step through the doors and discover a warm and welcoming foyer, spacious rooms and wide entrances between rooms. This home just flows from room to room allowing you to entertain with ease. This property is not to be missed with its beautiful hardwood floors, family room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace.

A beautifully updated eat-in kitchen features sliders to a two tier Trex deck with above ground pool. A large formal dining room features hardwood floors. Other amenities include a full basement with two car garage. You get all this plus a desirable neighborhood affording you access to the Vernon School District.

This home is located near Route 94 and 515 as well as the New York line. Commuters will appreciate this easy location and the rest of the family will love living in Vernon with easy access to recreation. Skiing, golf, spas and shopping are all within your grasp.

Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment and see this one in person by calling 973-476-0878.