Garden of Life officially opens new location

Hardyston. Garden of Life Massage held its official grand opening of is new space in the North Church Professional Center on Route 94 on Feb. 1. Formerly in Wantage, the new facility officially opened Jan. 2, 2020, and the new space offers 3 massage treatment rooms and retail shop.

06 Feb 2020 | 02:39
    Photographed in center is Garden of Life Massage owner & Licensed Massage Therapist, Dawn Gomez cutting the grand opening ribbon surrounded by staff, family, & friends of Garden of Life. ( PHOTO: GIO CIACCIO)

Garden of Life Massage celebrated the opening of their new space in the North Church Professional Center located off Route 94 in Hardyston with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 1.

Owner and licensed massage therapist, Dawn Gomez performed the cutting surrounded by staff members Charlene Andrewlavage, Mellon Piper, Tracy Day, Sue Houghton, and Emily Constantine, Sussex County Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman T Love, and many clients, family & friends of Garden of Life.

Garden of Life reopened Jan. 2, 2020, after being located in Wantage for over a decade. The new space offers 3 massage treatment rooms and retail shop. The licensed massage therapists at Garden of Life are available Monday through Saturday by appointment.