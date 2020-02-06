Garden of Life officially opens new location

Garden of Life Massage celebrated the opening of their new space in the North Church Professional Center located off Route 94 in Hardyston with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 1.

Owner and licensed massage therapist, Dawn Gomez performed the cutting surrounded by staff members Charlene Andrewlavage, Mellon Piper, Tracy Day, Sue Houghton, and Emily Constantine, Sussex County Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman T Love, and many clients, family & friends of Garden of Life.

Garden of Life reopened Jan. 2, 2020, after being located in Wantage for over a decade. The new space offers 3 massage treatment rooms and retail shop. The licensed massage therapists at Garden of Life are available Monday through Saturday by appointment.