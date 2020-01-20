Garden of Life to host grand opening

Garden of Life Massage is having a grand opening celebration, Saturday, Feb. 1, at their new location at North Church Professional Center in Hardyston.

Established in 2003, the team of massage therapists at Garden of Life are known for their lasting results obtained from the various modalities used in their massage sessions. Not just for relaxation; massage can deliver benefits for acute and chronic pain with deep tissue massage, Tuina, Chinese medical massage, and or myofascial release.

Clients who experience autoimmune diseases benefit from massages like manual lymphatic drainage and Tuina. Sessions are catered to each individual to achieve the desired results.

Appointments are scheduled Monday through Saturday with evening hours during the week. The new location offers a soothing environment for massage and has a gift shop filled with wellness related items and unique gift items.

Garden of Life is located just off the intersection of Route 94 & North Church Road. For more information call 973.600.3933 or visit www.1gardenoflife.com.