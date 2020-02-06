Green Team top in sales volume

Green Team New Jersey Realty is #1 in sales volume and units sold versus all other real estate offices based in Vernon or 2019. The county-wide numbers are impressive as well.

Green Team New Jersey Realty was eighth out of 388 real estate offices throughout Sussex County, and sixth in terms of units sold. Further, this is the second year that Green Team New Jersey Realty was No. 1 in Vernon in terms of sales volume and units sold.

“It’s a team effort," said Geoff Green, president of Green Team Realty. "Everyone from support staff to our highest ranking Sales Associates has a stake in this success. No matter where you are on planet Earth you will not find a better team than the women and men who make up the Green Team. I am humbled to play my part, but the success definitely lies in the team. God willing, our climb to the top will not only sustain, but will continue to further advance.”