Hardyston home just listed

A wonderful Crystal Springs condo with gorgeous mountain views has your name on it.

Coming home has never felt so good. With 2020 firmly in the rear view mirror, the time is now to come and enjoy country living at its finest with a maintenance free lifestyle.

Here you can enjoy the best of everything indoors and out with an updated country kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with plenty of room to work, three bedrooms and two baths including a master bedroom suite with complete with updated master bath and private deck. The living room features cathedral ceilings and a fireplace.

Charm and style abound throughout this property with plenty of character to set it apart from the other townhomes you have been seeing. A large deck leads out from the kitchen beckoning you to enjoy some time outside. This condo is located in the Cedars section, the only neighborhood with its own heated in-ground pool.

Enjoy all the amenities of this community with a great location and a one car garage. This property is located right off Route 517 so you are never too far from all of the action whether it’s shopping, fine dining, ski slopes or even a water park in nearby Vernon.

If you’re ready to make a change, the time is now. This community has a lot to offer your family and at this price, this one will not last. Low maintenance fees include trash collection, snow removal and maintenance of all common areas.

Contact Kelly Mitchell for more information by calling 973-764-2400.