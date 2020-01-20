x
Hawk's Nest to host fifth dinner series

Vernon. The Hawk's Nest, will host "Mountain Creek Dinner Series Vol. 5 - Terra d'Oro Wine Dinner" on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The event will comprise of a six-course dinner and tickets can be bought online.

    The Hawk’s Nest will host a fifth follow-up to its ongoing dinner series with Mountain Creek Dinner Series Volume 5 – Terra d’Oro Wine Dinner, planned for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

    Located on the second floor of the Red Tail Lodge, The Hawk’s Nest supports small producers and local farmers who share an earth-friendly, organic and sustainable approach to living and eating.

    At the Dinner Series Volume 5 event, guests are invited to enjoy six courses created specifically for the mountainside dinner, including 5 hand-selected wine pairings from Terra d’Oro Winery, located in the Sierra Foothills of California.

    Tickets to the Dinner Series Volume 5 Event can be purchased individually for $85 online at https://tableagent.com/north-jersey/hawks-nest/.

    The full six-course menu includes:
    House -Made Pickles with Toast Points
    Wild Mushroom Ravioli – served in an arugula cream sauce with fresh truffles . Pairing: Pinot Grigio, 2017, Clarksburg
    Sea Scallops – served with charred asparagus in a carmelized onion sauce. Pairing: Chenin Blanc/Viognier, 2018
    Crispy Pork Belly – served with grilled spring onions in XO sauce. Pairing: Zinfandel, 2016, Amador County
    Beef Filet – served with butter poached fingerlings, blue cheese fondue and taro root chips. Pairing: Petit Syrah, 2016, Amador County
    Vanilla Bean Mousse – served with strawberry compote, yuzu and a Dulcey blondie. Pairing: Moscato, 2017