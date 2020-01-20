Hawk's Nest to host fifth dinner series

The Hawk’s Nest will host a fifth follow-up to its ongoing dinner series with Mountain Creek Dinner Series Volume 5 – Terra d’Oro Wine Dinner, planned for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Located on the second floor of the Red Tail Lodge, The Hawk’s Nest supports small producers and local farmers who share an earth-friendly, organic and sustainable approach to living and eating.

At the Dinner Series Volume 5 event, guests are invited to enjoy six courses created specifically for the mountainside dinner, including 5 hand-selected wine pairings from Terra d’Oro Winery, located in the Sierra Foothills of California.

Tickets to the Dinner Series Volume 5 Event can be purchased individually for $85 online at https://tableagent.com/north-jersey/hawks-nest/.