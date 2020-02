"High Profile Events" is all about weddings and special events and now has a physical location in Sparta.

“We're all about energy and making events fun with a club-y flare,” said owner Bryan Murphy.

He grew up in Vernon and went to Vernon High then on to pre-law at Montclair University.

“It was during that time that I realized law wasn't going to be for me and that I enjoyed my hobby of DJ-ing so much that I wanted to pursue it full time.”

He worked as DJ for years, but then he felt it was time to start his own venture and High Profile Events was born. It took Murphy several years to find the perfect location.

“It's right behind the bowling ally on Woodport Road and has a nice presence," he said.

The business had its grand opening last weekend with visits from the mayor and other local dignitaries. High Profile specializes in weddings and corporate events though they do some private events upon request. The majority of their events are in Sparta or at Crystal Springs, though High Profile has ventured to DJin Orange County, New York, Lake George and Baltimore.

“I usually start out with a classic set at the beginning and then go into energetic club style and whatever the bride and groom or event planners request,” Murphy said.

Murphy gets tremendous support from his wife, Keri, and has coutured a strong staff.

For high energy party fun, contact High Profile Events at 973-814-2000, e-mail info@highprofiledjs.com or visit the web site at www.highprofiledjs.com.