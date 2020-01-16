Horse boarding bill goes to governor

Senator Steve Oroho’s legislation that would clarify horse boarding services are exempt from state sales tax passed the Senate and awaits consideration by the governor.

“Horses and horse-related businesses are vital components of the economy, especially in the agricultural areas of our state,” said Oroho (R-Sussex, Warren, Morris). “Misinterpretation of the sales tax burden for horse stabling, grooming and other services has led some operations to close their doors or move out of state. This bill clears up any confusion or ambiguity in the law.”

The bill (A1045/S2856) provides an exemption from tax for the lease or rental of stable stalls, and charges for horse boarding and certain other services.

The horse industry contributes more than $1 billion to New Jersey’s economy, according to the Rutgers Equine Science Center.