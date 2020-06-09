Immaculate Colonial awaits new owner

This meticulously maintained four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home features all large room sizes and just shy of an acre of land. Everything you have been asking for to really love your life is readily found here including a beautiful master bedroom suite with full bath, dressing room and full bath.

An eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry checks off all the boxes on your list. The family room with stone fireplace makes an incredible impression on your guests while allowing you to entertain with ease.

Top that off with a formal dining room, perfect for heading into the holidays with loved ones. This home has room to spare with a full basement with high ceilings. A rear deck with patio makes it easy to relax and unwind while taking in the serenity of this tree lined property.

Commuters will also appreciate the convenient location just a stone’s throw from Route 565 and a two car attached garage that allows for ample storage space. This home includes central air and natural gas. There’s also a first floor laundry room.

Come and make your life here and discover how easy life in the country can be with ample opportunities for recreation, shops, restaurants, wineries and so much more all within a short drive. Skiing, golf and a water park are in the offerings of this welcoming community.

Contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400 and get ready to meet your new home.