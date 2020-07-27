Light-filled house offers breathtaking lake views

This unique Lake Mohawk home has amazing views and custom- built features. There’s so much here to enjoy, both inside and out.

The house includes four bedrooms and three-and-a half baths. A spacious floor plan, cathedral ceilings and large windows, accentuate the natural light and set the stage for entertaining and relaxing.

The stylish white, eat-in kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room and kitchen both lead to multi-level decks, where family and friends can enjoy Lake Mohawk sunrises and sunsets.

An in-law suite on the first floor is a complete bonus, perfect for guests or the returning college student. Upstairs the master suite, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, sitting area, and oversized master bath, is a true escape. The house includes a library and home office too.

