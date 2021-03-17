Lunch and Learn to focus on hospitality recovery program

Pike Forward invites the public to a virtual Lunch and Learn at noon on Tuesday, March 23, to find out more about the Pike County Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

Participants will be able to ask questions. To register visit pikeforward.com/pikechirp.

On Feb. 5, Gov. Wolf signed a law allocating $145 million to the newly created program, which allows eligible businesses adversely affected by the pandemic to apply for grants of up to $50,000.Applications are due April 30. To apply, visit form.jotform.com/210673974128057.

Completed applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Evaluation will be based on eligibility criteria and demonstrated need based on information provided in the grant application.

This project was financed by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development. Pike County is receiving $632,133 to provide grants to eligible businesses through this program. Grant awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000. All funds will be distributed by July 31, 2021.

The amount of grant awarded, if any, may be less than the amount requested as determined by the evaluation process and amount of funding available.

Priority will be given to businesses that have not received any prior funding related to the pandemic. However, businesses that received these funds will not necessarily be disqualified.

The Pike County CHIRP is being administered by NEPA Alliance with support from Hailstone Economic.

Pike Forward is an initiative of the Pike County Commissioners organized in consultation with the County’s Human Services Office.