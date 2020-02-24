Magnolias' Beauty Boutique holds ribbon cutting

To celebrate the grand opening of Magnolias’ Beauty Boutique, newly elected Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell performs his first official Ribbon Cutting.

“It’s exciting to be here at this magnificent beauty boutique. While this is my first ribbon cutting for the opening of a business in Vernon, I am working hard with our Town Council, our Town’s Economic Development Advisory Committee and Vernon’s Chamber of Commerce to ensure that there are many more of these events in the future”, said Burrell as he cut the official ribbon.