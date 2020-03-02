Marissa Rossi joins Berkshire-Hathaway

Hans Gross, Broker-Manager of BHHS Gross & Jansen REALTORS, Vernon, has announced Marissa Rossi has joined the office.

Rossi is a resident of Vernon since 2002. Her passion for helping other people find their new homes came long before she became licensed. The more she heard about the hype in real estate in the day to day lives of people, the more she wanted to become a part of it.

She believes that the most important values for a real estate agent to have are excellent communication skills, cutting edge marketing knowledge to sell a property quickly and excellent research skills to find your dream home.

She also holds a degree in Computer Information Systems and is a licensed insurance producer for Executive Insurance Services. You can reach Marissa directly at 862-354-0401