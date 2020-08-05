Modern colonial is roomy enough to work from home

This spacious two-story colonial is situated on more than an acre and is only six miles from historic downtown Milford borough. With more than 4,000 square feet of living space, it offers four-plus bedrooms and three baths with hardwood and ceramic flooring on the main level.

In the huge eat-in kitchen, you’ll find granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an island plus a breakfast nook. The family room features a brick-faced fireplace, and there is a separate dining room, den and office.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with double sinks. A laundry is conveniently located on the second floor. You will also have the option of a bedroom on the main level. Enjoy the front porch or the back deck and patio.

There is a two-car garage and central air with a high-efficiency heat pump water heater. This home is also plumbed for central vac.

The location is in a good school district, with great community amenities, and is accessible to the interstate, and to the borders of New York and New Jersey.