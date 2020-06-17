Modern four-bedroom colonial has room to roam

You will find ample room in this four-bedroom, three-bath farmhouse colonial, starting with the covered rocking chair front porch.

Walk into the foyer and discover an open floor plan that flows from the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, into the family room featuring a fireplace, plus a sitting room, and a formal dining room — with hardwood flooring throughout. In all, you will have more than 4,000 square feet of living space set on more than an acre of land.

The master bedroom has an en suite bath and walk-in closet. Off the kitchen, you can walk out onto the Trex deck to entertain guests, have a barbecue, or relax in the above-ground pool.

This home also offers a laundry room, and a full finished basement with a recreation room/media room and a utility room. A paved driveway leads to a two-car garage.

The property comes with access to a lake and is located in a good school district. It is convenient to the historic borough of Milford and to the interstate for commuting.