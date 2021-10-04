Nothing is wanting in this Williamsville Estates home

This stately home in the desirable Williamsville Estates features 37,064 square feet of living space. The many amenities that come with this gorgeous colonial will make you feel instantly at home.

The impressive great room is 20 by 20 feet. You will also enjoy a sprawling master bedroom suite with soaking tub, two separate vanities, walk-in closets, and an open floor plan on the main floor.

The kitchen is equipped with a pellet stove that provides energy-efficient heat. A breakfast bar, cabinets galore, and plenty of prep room make this kitchen a winner. A new stainless-steel stove and microwave are now being installed. The kitchen leads to the family room.

The large dining room, den, office, and great room are all located on the main floor. Move freely throughout this home without feeling like your loved ones are always underfoot.

Outside is a custom pond with waterfalls and enormous paver patio and outdoor kitchen.

Other bonuses include central air conditioning, a new water pump, new garage doors, a storage shed, and oversized two-and-a-half car garage with workshop room, gorgeous yard, and more than one-point-five acres of land, four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a convenient location with idyllic setting in a beautiful neighborhood. A full walkout basement provides additional storage space.

Nothing is wanting in this fabulous home. If you’re ready to make a change, call Kelly Mitchell at 973-764-2400.