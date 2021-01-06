One-of-a-kind upscale cedar contemporary for a discerning buyer

Situated on nearly two acres and offering five bedrooms and five baths, this chic modern home features nearly 7,000 square feet of living space and backs up to a lake.

Walk in and notice a tiled foyer that opens to a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a propane fireplace.

An expansive rear deck leads to an indoor oasis with a 12-person swim spa and a built-in flat-screen TV that appears with the touch of a button.

The custom kitchen has hardwood flooring, cherry cabinets, a center island, a built-in double oven, a brick backsplash, and Corian counters.

The master bedroom suite has a sitting area, two walk-in closets and a private bath with oversized shower, whirlpool tub and double sinks.

Upstairs you’ll find two large loft areas with built-in cabinets, four more bedrooms, and two full baths.

The finished basement offers a large family room and a billiards room, a fitness area, a half-bath, and an extra room with plenty of space for storage.

This home also features a formal dining room, office/den, spacious laundry room and a two-car garage. The seller is a famous award-winning motion picture/network television producer.