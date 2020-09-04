Own a spacious home that won’t break the bank

If you love to entertain, this oversized bilevel makes it easy, with spacious rooms and great flow that allows you to easily travel from room to room. With its huge living room and open floor plan, this home is the perfect place to stretch out and relax.

The property is situated on a half-acre-plus on a corner lot just minutes from Route 515, making it a great choice for commuters. Routes 23 and 94 are also just a short drive away.

Lovers of the outdoors love the trees out back and the perfectly manicured lawn. This property is the picture of serenity, with more than enough land for the whole family to roam free.

This sprawling home has four bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, and offers a great opportunity to own a spacious home at a price that won’t break the bank.

There are hardwood floors under the carpet on the main level. The master bedroom features two closets and access to the main bath. The lower level is partially finished and includes a fourth bedroom, an oversized family room with a wood-burning stove, and sliders leading to the patio and large yard. An attached garage allows more storage space.

This home is move-in ready with newer windows and a brand-new front door, so pack your bags and make yourself at home. Call Kristi Anderson for more information at 973-814-7344.