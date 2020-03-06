PSS offers free bankruptcy seminar

Steve McNally, Esquire, will offer a free Bankruptcy seminar on Wednesday, March 18th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Project Self-Sufficiency. Learn about the process of filing for bankruptcy, as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure or asset repossession. The presentation is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. To register, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.