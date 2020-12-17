Ring in the new year with home that offers plenty of room for work and play

Ring in the new year in this stunner of a home, an immaculate property on more than three acres of land in Sparta.

This is the home of your dreams, with all the room you need to make a splash in the year ahead. It includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a home office on the main level, a two-car garage, and two sheds.

A finished basement, fireplace in the living room, and woodstove in the all-season room make this one a winner. Amenities include hardwood floors, a koi pond, and an attractive updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The heat is hot water baseboard oil maintained to perfection. A formal dining room is located off the kitchen with double doors leading to a glass-enclosed three-season room with woodstove overlooking the private yard complete with deck, patio space, and above-ground pool.

The bedrooms are spacious with a splendid master suite that includes a full bath and walk-in closet.

The finished basement offers a home theater with separate play room and storage room. There’s also a separate laundry room on the main level.

If you are looking to start a new year in a new home, this house is priced to sell. Call Karen Glowacki by calling 973-729-8727 for more information.