A haircut-a-thon was sponsored by Rumors I and II salons and hosted at Rumors II to benefit the Desanto-Shinawi Syndrome Corp.

Caitlyn and Joseph Piccirillo have organized a the non-profit DESSH.org for research and a possible cure for Desanto-Shinawi Syndrome.

Their oldest child, Leo, struggles with the syndrome.

DESSH is a rare and newly discovered genetic disorder characterized by a mutation of the WAC gene.