Sales team joins Realty Executives

Realty Executives Vernon Branch Office Manager Alison Callow announced that the energetic and knowledgeable sales team of Realtors Donna Smith and Clayton (Ace) Toye have joined the company.

“We are delighted to have Donna and Ace join our team of Sales Associates," Callow said. "They are both conscientious and well-respected Realtors. They are a fantastic addition to our office and we welcome them to the company.”

Donna is a seasoned Realtor who is dedicated to her clients. Her main goal, is to provide home buyers and sellers with extraordinary service in all facets of real estate. She services Sussex, Passaic, and Morris counties, and can provide solutions nationwide via the Realty Executive network of brokers throughout the country. Helping clients find the right home at the right price in the right area is her mission.

Ace came into real estate from the corporate world with a 30-year background in Sales/Project Management/Account Management. He has brought his exceptional professional background into the Real Estate industry. His clients appreciate his knowledge of real estate mixed with his keen business acumen.

“Clayton and I value communication, trust, commitment and integrity, which are the same values that the leadership at Realty Executives possesses. The company’s strong support center also allows us to provide the best possible service to all of our clients. We are thrilled to be part of such a forward thinking company and work with such professional Realtors,” states Smith.

You can reach both Donna and Clayton at the Vernon Realty Executives Branch Office located at 294 Route 94 at 973-764-0900 or at 973-823-0231. Visit the company website: www.RealtyExecutives.com, or go to: www.Facebook.com/RealtyExecutivesNJ.