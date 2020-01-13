Scenic Lakes home priced to sell

An expanded ranch with three bedrooms and two full baths is priced to sell in the Scenic Lakes section of Vernon.

Everything you have been looking for is readily available at a price that won't break the bank. Come and see this beautiful home set on more than a half acre of land just minutes from Route 565. You will easily fall in love with this picturesque property with its spacious yard and back deck.

This is a home that is meant for relaxing and loving your life with room to spare so you and your family can get a little breathing room. An updated eat-in kitchen with cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash makes even mundane chores and meal prep fun. Check out the family room with built in cabinets and door for privacy.

This is a home that loves to show off and parents and kids alike will enjoy entertaining friends in this space.

Other amenities include an updated bathroom, oversized two car garage with huge circular driveway with extra parking. An enormous covered deck leads to an extra large flat lot with two sheds offering you even more storage space. Your membership dues in this tight knit community affords you lake privileges and access to the playground and club house.

Come and see how fun your life can be.

Make this property yours now so you are placed well for the warmer weather ahead. Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment by calling 973-814-7344 and see this must see home!