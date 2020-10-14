x
Secluded farmhouse on four acres comes with a green business

Milford. Here’s an opportunity to have an income without leaving home. The gardens that supply local restaurants with vegetables and also include 22 flower beds, 11 fruit trees, 200 Christmas trees, a raspberry patch, and wild mushrooms.

Milford /
14 Oct 2020 | 09:12
A well-known farm-to-table certified organic garden supplying local restaurants is located on this park-like four-plus-acre property. It comes with one year of free farm consulting from the owner, giving you an opportunity to have an income and not leave home.

You will have three bedrooms and a bonus room for a possible fourth, or make it an office. There are new floors and a renovated modern eat-in kitchen featuring granite counters, slate appliances, lots of cabinetry and a double oven.

The two-story great room has exposed beams and a wood/coal stove, plus there is a heated three-season room. There is a separate laundry room, a bedroom, bath and bonus room on the first floor. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a new en suite full bath, and you will discover a windowed loft with views on this level, plus another bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the spacious outdoor deck.

Besides vegetables, the gardens include 22 flower beds, 11 fruit trees, 200 Christmas trees (3-12 feet tall), and a separate raspberry patch, plus wild mushrooms seasonally.

There are two fire pits and a home generator. The community offers tennis and lake and pool access.

Essential information:
Price: $439,000
Total acres: 4.39
Total square feet: 1,599
Total taxes: $3,731.07
Year built: 1987
Listing agents: Lisa McAteer/Carl Will, McAteer & Will Estates, Keller Williams Real Estate, 500 West Hartford St., Milford
Office: 570-296-6400
Cell: 973-903-6936
Web: McAteerWillEstates.com
Email: lisamcateer@kw.com