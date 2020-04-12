Space abounds throughout this property, inside and out

Just listed! It's time for a change of scene. One Shauger Terrace is the sprawling custom ranch you have been looking for, where your family can finally have room to roam.

Space abounds throughout this property, both inside and out, with three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Need to spread out and relax? Then take yourself outdoors, where you can enjoy nearly an acre of land.

This level property has been newly fenced-in. A two-car attached garage allows you even more space.

Discriminating buyers will appreciate the ease with which you can move through this property. Be welcomed home as you step over an inviting front porch. Make your way through the open flowing floor plan.

Here is a home that allows you to function and entertain with ease. Whip up a meal while your loved ones and friends stay in sight. This work space allows you to get the job done without the sacrifice of time with your family.

Every chore becomes easier. The laundry is conveniently located on the main level. The custom kitchen features granite countertops and center island. A basement affords you even more storage and lounge space. Make it what you will.

Other bonus features include a custom kitchen with granite counters and center island. Hardwood floors run throughout this space. Commuters will appreciate the location near highways and stores.

If you're ready to spring into action and land the home of your dreams, contact Teri DeGroat for an appointment and see this one in person by calling 973-827-8899.