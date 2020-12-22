Spacious, custom four-bedroom lake view ranch

Move right into this this immaculate custom-built home, set on a half-acre and accessible by your own private road. It is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay. It offers four bedrooms and three baths.

You will discover a bright modern kitchen with a gas oven/range and a dining area. The master bedroom has a private en suite bath. Entertain your guests in your formal living room with a stone fireplace and a dining room that overlooks the lake for that extra ambiance.

The full finished basement affords lots more room for family and friends and has an outside entrance. It includes an office with walls of book shelving, a rec room, utility room and an unfinished wine cellar. Other features in this home include central air, oil heat, an oversized rear deck, attic storage space, and a two-car detached garage.

The location is only minutes to the bridge to New Jersey, shopping and is in a good school district.