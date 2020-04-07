Spacious home with mountain views has enough room for everyone

Ready, set, home! Here's space galore, inside and out.

This home truly has it all. Be impressed from the first moment you set your eyes on this stunning home with its lemonade wrap-around porch. With four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and well over an acre of land, you can be sure that this home will check off every must have on your list.

Wake up to beautiful mountain views and all the glory of life in Sussex County. Wantage is a wonderful place to call home, and this stunning community will have you thanking your lucky stars that you decided to make it your home.

Step inside and find even more to delight your eyes. Gleaming hardwood floors, French doors and a stone fireplace are among the offerings here. Discriminating buyers will also appreciate the master bedroom with its cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and newly renovated master bath.

An updated eat-in kitchen with cabinets galore and all the space you need to create a wonderful meal for your family makes this home a win. A formal dining room makes your holiday meal extra special.

Another bonus is the mud room, and the wonderful layout for entertaining and large fenced-in yard. Bring your pets and your extended family. There is more than enough room for all.

A two-car attached garage affords you ample storage space for all of your belongings and makes this home a great choice for a commuter. If you are looking for a change, contact Pam Willard for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400 and get ready to make this wonderful home yours.