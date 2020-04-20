Starter home in close-knit lake community is a great place to raise a family

Just listed! Welcome home to wonderful Ten Lakeview Drive, a perfect starter home set on just over a half-acre of land in the Lake Neepaulin section of Wantage.

This lovely three-bedroom, one-bath raised ranch is located on a large corner lot with a one-car attached garage. Finally, here is everything you have been looking for in a home and at a price you can afford. It doesn't get better than that.

Get ready to be charmed by this lovely home from the first moment you set your eyes on it. Step inside and take note of the open floor plan that allows you to easily move between rooms while entertaining family and friends.

A walk-out finished basement with electric heat offers plenty of room for storage plus a rec room. Step outside and you will find a deck area with nice views allowing you even more entertainment space.

A new Roth oil tank and newer roof (approximately ten years old) allows you to move in worry-free. All the tough work has been done with you in mind. There's also a new well pump (installed in 2018), and newer chimney liner (2013). The upstairs and garage have oil heat.

The location is just minutes from Route 23, with I-84 and the New York line a short drive away.

This close-knit lake community is a great place to raise a family. Summer is when this area really shines.

Call Mary Palumbo by calling 973-729-7141 for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home.