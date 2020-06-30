x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer

Wantage. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Wantage /
30 Jun 2020 | 01:52
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer
    Stunning home with pool and lots of land is the toast of summer

Welcome home to wonderful! This farm-assessed home custom home on 7.9 acres has room to roam. Make this beautiful space your own.

A beautiful backyard pool makes this home the toast of summer. The property has so many amenities, you won’t want to leave, even for vacation.

The first-floor master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet. It leads through sliders to the paver patio and pool area outside. Plenty of light soaks into this bright and airy room from every window.

The master bathroom is a stunner, with its double sink, standalone shower, and soaking tub. Live in the lap of luxury year-round in your master bedroom retreat. This setup is just what you need to feel like yourself again after a hectic week.

A second bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and has its own full bath, a powder room, sun room, and eat-in kitchen. The open, flowing layout leads you easily between the dining room and living room areas. A fireplace sets this space apart. Sliders from the living room and dining room lead to your backyard escape.

Two more spacious bedrooms and another full bath are located upstairs. A large bonus room can be finished later for even more living space.

The house includes three-zone heat and an oversized two-car garage, making this home a perfect choice for your bustling family.

Contact Teri DeGroat for more information and get ready to embark on your next adventure in the home of your dreams.

Essential information:
Address: 38 Pidgeon Hill Road
Price: $595,000
Taxes: $13,375
Agent: Teri DeGroat, Weichert Realtors
Phone: 973-827-8899