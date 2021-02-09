x
Surround yourself with mountain views

Vernon. This Vernon home offers more than 4,800 square feet of living space, high ceilings, media room with wet bar, and heated garage.

Vernon Township
09 Feb 2021 | 04:44
This magnificent colonial with four-bedrooms has more than 4,800 square feet of living space. The high ceilings, recessed lighting, and thermal doors are just a few of the updates here.

The new interior can be customized by the builder — choose your flooring and paint colors. Mountain views visible through new windows surround this house.

Adjoining bedrooms have a convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. The master and another spacious bedroom each have a full bath.

Upstairs on the third floor is a media room with a wet bar. There’s no problem entertaining with the open floor plan at this house.

Step outside to enjoy the privacy on the deck or in the backyard. A heated garage with 14-foot ceilings is a bonus.

The house is close to commuter routes, skiing, hiking, and summer fun. Call George Perrone at Century 21 Geba Realty to see this property.

Essential information:
Address: 82 Edsall Drive, Vernon Township
Price: $699,000
Taxes: $5,861
Agent: George Perrone, Century 21 Geba Realty, 23 Main St., Sparta
Office: 973-726-0333
Cell: 973-229-3172